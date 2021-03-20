Real Madrid informed that Erling Haaland personally wants transfer to Los Blancos in blow to Man United and Chelsea

According to Spanish publication Marca, Real Madrid have been informed that Erling Haaland wishes to play for the club one day, with both Mino Raiola and the striker siding with a move to Los Blancos so far.
It’s written that the January 2020 transfer to Borussia Dortmund was seen as a stepping stone for the Norwegian sensation, but that an exit to a bigger club was initially seen as the plan for 2022, not now.
Haaland’s continued prolific showings, working hand-in-hand to establish the 20-year-old as a bonafide superstar, have now left a transfer to be sought in the upcoming transfer window.
Marca hint that Madrid may seek a players-plus-cash deal to bring Haaland to the Bernabeu. This comes amid news that rivals Barcelona have tabled an official approach for the in-demand striker.
ABC Deportes also echo these notions on Haaland and Real Madrid, claiming that the centre-forward is ‘eager’ to join Los Blancos. With a move from Dortmund already being negotiated by the star and Raiola.
ESPN report that Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also eyeing a move for Haaland, with this latest Real Madrid development serving as a potential knockout blow to their hopes.
Haaland has been relentless as he’s moved from strength to strength since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg, he’s playing at a level that a move to a respectfully much bigger club is now becoming a foregone conclusion and matter of time rather than a rumour.