Real Madrid may have their replacement for Zidane as World-Cup winning coach starts to learn Spanish

It’s still not really clear if Zinedine Zidane will be at Real Madrid next year, so it’s only natural that some coaches will see this as a job that could become available.

It’s hard to see him getting sacked, but they are at a turning point this summer because of the age of their best players and it means it would be a natural point for him to move on if he doesn’t want to go through that rebuild.

Another long serving coach Joachim Low also looks like he’s set to leave his role this summer, and it looks like he’s eyeing up the job in Madrid as he learns Spanish:

TRUE ? Jogi Löw, who will resign from @DFB_Team in summer, is learning Spanish. He told me often that @realmadrid would be a club that he would like to coach — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) March 20, 2021

Only he will know what’s going on behind the scenes here, but agents and clubs are always in contact so he must have been told by someone that he has a chance of getting the Real job if it comes up.

Low is a tough manager to assess because he has won the World Cup with Germany, but he was a journeyman boss before his got his chance with the national team and there’s nothing to show he’s ready for one of the biggest club jobs in the world.

In his favour he’s shown over the years that he can help young players progress and that will be needed at Real, but he’s been out of club football for almost 20 years now so it’s a massive change.

You have to think this is really just wishful thinking on his part, but he’s a name to look out for if Zidane does move on.