Ronald Koeman ready to write-off big money Barcelona flop this summer as he places his trust in youth

Barcelona have always spent a lot of money in the transfer market, but it’s generally been the case that they’ve been adding talent to a squad which is packed full of players they’ve developed themselves.

In recent years they’ve fallen into the trap of trying to sign ready-made stars instead of allowing the young players to progress, and it’s not really worked out at all.

A lot of money has been wasted on Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele, but the signing of Philippe Coutinho may be the worst of the lot.

Mundo Deportivo have recently reported on the future of the player who was signed for €120m, and it looks like Ronald Koeman is ready to write him off as Barca look for any way to move him on this summer.

It’s confirmed that it could be a permanent move or a loan so hopefully that does open up some options, but it’s clear that he doesn’t have a future at the club going forward.

They point out that’s also down to the emergence of Pedri this season while Riqui Puig and Iliax Moriba also have a bright future, so it will be interesting to see who actually wants to sign the Brazilian.

He’s been out of form for a few years, he’s constantly having issues with injuries and he’ll be on a huge wage so it would be a risk, but there’s a top class player in there if someone can find a way to get the best out of him.