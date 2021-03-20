Menu

Sevilla plotting audacious £21m bid for two Liverpool attackers

Spanish side Sevilla are reportedly preparing to launch an audacious £21m bid for Liverpool stars Xherdan Shaqiri and Takumi Minamino.

It has become widely accepted that Reds’ manager Jurgen Klopp is open to receiving offers for several fringe players once the summer transfer window opens.

Two players rumoured to be set for the Anfield exit are Shaqiri and Minamino, and according to Spanish outlet La Razon, last season’s Europa League winners are keen to offer Liverpool £21m in exchange for both.

Minamino, 26, is currently on-loan with Southampton, however, after struggling to force his way into Klopp’s first-team plans since joining last summer, the Japanese striker could see his long-term future in Spain.

Elsewhere, Shaqiri, 29, who joined from Stoke City in 2018, has also become a bit-part player and is expected to be moved on.

After making just five starts in the Premier League this season, the Swiss international has seen his first-team chances heavily restricted.

With his deal set to expire in 2023, it’s reported that the Reds’ hierarchy may look to offload in order to recoup some of the £13.23m they paid for him three-years ago.

La Razon claim Sevilla are prepared to pay £12.9m for Shaqiri and £8.5m for Minamino.

