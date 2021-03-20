The alleged racist incident between Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela and Rangers’ Glen Kamara during the Europa League tie between the two clubs left a real sour taste in the mouth.

Kamara had since come out and issued a statement via his solicitor detailing the events of Thursday night.

Given the content of the statement, UEFA would be well advised to take the matter seriously rather than just paying lip service to kicking racism out of football but than not really do too much to effect that change.

Press Statement issued on behalf of @RangersFC player Glen Kamara following yesterday’s match with Slavia Prague pic.twitter.com/3xyIDbIYDD — Aamer Anwar???#BlackLivesMatter (@AamerAnwar) March 19, 2021

In an incredible twist to the situation, and one which can only be viewed as some kind of retaliation by the Czech side, they have filed a complaint of assault against Kamara and suggested that the incident which allegedly took place in the tunnel has been covered up by everyone.

“SK Slavia Praha filed a criminal complaint with the Scottish Police through the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Great Britain for physically assaulting player Ondrej Kudela,” a statement on the official Slavia website read.

“The attack on player Ondrej Kudela was prepared and thought out, including deliberately covering the cameras at the scene of the incident.

“The brutal and brutal attack was carried out with full intensity in order to injure and cause physical damage.

“The submission contains the names of witnesses, who, in addition to representatives of SK Slavia Prague, were also representatives of the UEFA delegation and Rangers FC coach Steven Gerrard.”

This most unsavoury of incidents now threatens to overshadow what has been an epic season for the Scottish giants, and Steven Gerrard will have his work cut out to keep his players focused on the job in hand.