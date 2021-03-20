Spurs squad ‘miserable’ as Mourinho fights for job

Things are not going well for Tottenham Hotspur. Currently sitting in eighth place in the Premier League table and recently knocked out of the Europa League, Jose Mourinho’s job now reportedly hangs in the balance as the squad remain ‘miserable’ behind the scenes.

After taking over from former manager Mauricio Pochettinho in November 2019, Mourinho, who is still considered a top manager, was expected to bring elusive trophies to London.

However, despite getting off to a flying start earlier this season, things have once again turned sour for the Portuguese gaffer.

Following a recent 2-1 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in last weekend’s North London Derby, fans would have been hopeful their side could bounce back quickly.

However, in what looked to be, on paper, a simple task of cruising past Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League’s Round of 16, following a first-leg 2-0 win, Mourinho, like fans, was left shell-shocked.

A stunning hat-trick from Mislav Orsic dumped the Londoners out of the competition and left all their hopes more or less pinned on a Carabao Cup final against Man City next month.

In light of the current turmoil the club is clearly in, according to a recent report from The Sun, Mourinho is facing the axe with the squad reportedly feeling ‘miserable’ behind the scenes.

It has been claimed that the atmosphere at the club’s training ground is down, with a source reportedly saying the squad is “not a happy camp”.

Spurs’ next match is against Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.