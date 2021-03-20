With less than a dozen La Liga games left until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, there’s little time for any players picking up a serious injury to get fit before season’s end and the upcoming European Championship.

Unfortunately, that’s the precise situation that is staring Real Madrid and Belgium star, Eden Hazard, squarely in the face.

Ever since joining Los Blancos, Hazard’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu has been beset by injury concerns.

It’s believed that the player wanted an operation on his latest problem, but according to The Sun, he’s been convinced otherwise.

Nevertheless, it’ll be a long, hard road to get back to full fitness, and Belgium manager, Roberto Martinez, knows he can’t count on his talisman at this stage.

“There’s still a long way to go,” he was quoted as saying by The Sun.

“Rather than setting a timeline all that matters is to measure every day and to see that Eden is on the right path to get back to full fitness.

“It would be wrong and gambling by anyone to try to imagine if Eden is going to be fully fit or not.”

The issue for the player remains being rushed back too quickly, which has caused him to relapse time and again.

He may be well advised to write off the next few months in order to begin next season in the best possible shape.