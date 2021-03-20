Chelsea edging closer to completing contract extension of key player

According to French journalist Saber Desfa, Thiago Silva is edging closer to signing a one-year contract extension with Chelsea.

Silva was an absolute revelation for Chelsea in the first-half of the campaign. The Brazilian veteran earned plaudits from far and wide for his commanding and ageless performances for the Blues.

It’s hard to believe that he’s 36-years-old, because he players like he’s in his prime, with his energy in the stands during the 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night that of a youngster.

He’s an invaluable player for Thomas Tuchel to have around, and considering he had a pre-existing relationship with him prior to taking the job at Stamford Bridge, it was hard to see him allowing him to walk out the door this summer.

If journalist Saber Desfa’s information is correct, he won’t be, with Chelsea and Silva thought to be nearing an agreement over an extension. From a Chelsea perspective, that’s excellent news!