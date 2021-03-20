In what could be perceived to be a surprising development, both Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as Burnley, are showing interest in a striker who has only found the net twice in the whole of the 2020/21 campaign.

According to a report from Corriere della Sera, cited by La Lazio Siamo Noi, the Premier League trio are monitoring the form of Lazio’s Vedat Muriqi.

The Kosovan has been woeful for the Serie A outfit, adding just one assist to his two goals from 24 appearances.

However, The Laziali understand that it’s his physical presence that has marked him out as suitable for the physicality of the English top-flight.

All three clubs were apparently previously interested in the player whilst he was at Fenerbahce.

If he’s able to recapture anything like the form he was in for the Turkish giants, it’s believed that the 26-year-old could be plying his trade in the Premier League from 2021/22.