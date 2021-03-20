As we close in on the end of another Premier League season, the transfer merry-go-round will soon be turning apace once more.

Although transfer fees will be markedly lower than previous summer windows thanks to the financial issues that Covid-19 has forced upon every football club, business will still be expected to be brisk.

One player who is sure to be much in demand is Sevilla’s world-class central defender, Jules Kounde.

La Razon, cited by the Daily Express, suggest that the Andalusians are likely to part with the 22-year-old for in the region of €51m.

With Manchester United known to be keen on partnering captain, Harry Maguire, with someone with more quality than Victor Lindelof, Kounde certainly fits the bill.

However, it appears as though Tottenham Hotspur’s Davinson Sanchez is the key to any deal for Kounde going through.

La Razon, cited by the Daily Express, note that Sevilla have already earmarked Sanchez as Kounde’s replacement, effectively accepting that the Frenchman will make way this summer.