According to Spanish outlet ABC Deportes, Real Madrid have verbally agreed a contract with the representatives of free transfer target David Alaba.

Alaba has already officially confirmed that he will be leaving Bayern Munich this summer, with Madrid now reportedly agreeing terms with intermediary Pini Zahavi as well as father and agent, George Alaba.

ABC Deportes report that a contract worth €10m-a-year has been verbally agreed upon, which equates to just over €192,000-a-week. Whilst Alaba and his team will pocket a hefty €20m as a signing bonus.

This news comes just days after Zahavi stated that talk of an agreement with Barcelona was ‘not true’, marking a string of development that will certainly excite Los Blancos and their supporters.

90min, reported a couple of months ago that Chelsea are the only Premier League club to have made an offer to sign the star, whilst their rivals Liverpool and Man City are also credited with an interest.

It’s not often that a bonafide world-class player is available on a free transfer whilst still in their prime, like 28-year-old Alaba, so it’s not surprising to see the wide interest in the Austria international.

Alaba has won it all over his term of around a decade as a key player with Bayern Munich, it’s clear that the star who has now settled as a centre-back, having come through as a left-back and also impressing in midfield, is ready for a new challenge.

With the future of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane uncertain at this moment in time, Alaba will be a much-needed recruit for the Bernabeu outfit.