Once Gareth Southgate chose his England squad for the next set of international fixtures, there was always going to be question marks over those players that were left out.

The omission of Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold was a surprise, though the choice between Leeds United’s Patrick Bamford and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins was like flipping a coin according to talkSPORT’s Tony Cascarino.

The pundit praised Bamford for his maturity and the way he has developed, though sided with Southgate’s decision to call up Watkins.