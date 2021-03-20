Video: Absolute scenes in La Liga as Sevilla keeper Bono scores a late equaliser vs Real Valladolid

There’s nothing more exciting than seeing a keeper head up for a corner late in the game, and we’ve just seen a goal in La Liga as Sevilla keeper Bono tucked home a late equaliser against Real Valladolid.

It’s some shambolic defending from the home side as they just need someone to put this out for another corner, but they somehow allow the ball to stay alive and it’s pulled back for the keeper to score:

? THE GOALKEEPER HAS SCORED! ? It's a beautiful day for Sevilla as Bono scores a stoppage time equaliser! ? pic.twitter.com/6IXXcRklch — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 20, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

He rightfully takes a booking for taking the shirt off, but this is one of those rare moments where it’s worth it.