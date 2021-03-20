Menu

Video: Absolute scenes in La Liga as Sevilla keeper Bono scores a late equaliser vs Real Valladolid

Sevilla FC
There’s nothing more exciting than seeing a keeper head up for a corner late in the game, and we’ve just seen a goal in La Liga as Sevilla keeper Bono tucked home a late equaliser against Real Valladolid.

It’s some shambolic defending from the home side as they just need someone to put this out for another corner, but they somehow allow the ball to stay alive and it’s pulled back for the keeper to score:

Pictures from beIN Sport

He rightfully takes a booking for taking the shirt off, but this is one of those rare moments where it’s worth it.

