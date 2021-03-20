Video: Absolute SHAMBLES from Dumbarton as keeper smashes the ball off his own defender for an own goal

We all expected that some of the teams may be rusty in Scotland after the lower leagues were called off for weeks due to Covid-19, but there’s no explaining this.

They finally returned this week and some teams have picked up where they left off, but this own goal is something else from Dumbarton:

Dumbarton just conceded this goal to Forfar. ??? Welcome back L1 & L2! #ScottishFootballpic.twitter.com/yDe5Cw6eEN — Mozza | Derek ??????? (@MozzaPlays) March 20, 2021

The worst thing about this for Ryan McGeever is he will go down in the records as the one who scored the own goal here, but the star of the show is undoubtedly the Forfar player who runs off to celebrate like this was the plan all along.