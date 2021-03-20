Menu

Video: Absolute SHAMBLES from Dumbarton as keeper smashes the ball off his own defender for an own goal

Posted by

We all expected that some of the teams may be rusty in Scotland after the lower leagues were called off for weeks due to Covid-19, but there’s no explaining this.

They finally returned this week and some teams have picked up where they left off, but this own goal is something else from Dumbarton:

Dumnarton 0 – [1] Forfar – Ryan McGeever 57′ (OG) (Great Goal) from soccer

The worst thing about this for Ryan McGeever is he will go down in the records as the one who scored the own goal here, but the star of the show is undoubtedly the Forfar player who runs off to celebrate like this was the plan all along.

More Stories Ryan McGeever

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.