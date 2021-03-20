Menu

Video: Arsenal starlet Miguel Azeez scores an absolute banger against Blackburn in the FA Youth Cup

Arsenal FC
Posted by

We’ve seen a few of Arsenal’s young stars finding their way into the first team this year, and there’s a feeling that Miguel Azeez could be next.

He even managed to play for a few minutes in the Europa League so it’s clear that he’s highly thought of, and it’s easy to see why when he’s coring absolute bangers like this:

You can see that it’s in as soon as it leaves his foot, so hopefully he’s able to see some more senior action soon as he continues his development.

More Stories Miguel Azeez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.