Bayern Munich youngster Alphonso Davies was sent off 12 minutes into his side’s clash with Stuttgart this afternoon for one of the worst challenges you’re ever likely to see.

Davies, who terrorised opposition defenders from full-back down Bayern’s left channel last campaign, missed a considerable chunk of this season through injury, but has still been able to make his mark.

He made his mark this afternoon, though not in a metaphorical sense, instead by pushing his studs into the ankle of Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, with a challenge that was initially only adjudged to be a yellow card offence.

However, after the referee was advised by VAR to go to the monitor and have another look, there was absolutely no doubt as to what the correct course of action would be. Davies needed to be sent off.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sport

Endo is lucky not to have been seriously injured as a result of the tackle. Though there’s no clear signs of intent from the Canadian, it was reckless, and it warranted the ultimate punishment.