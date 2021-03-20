The south coast derby between Bournemouth and Southampton was always going to be a feisty and competitive affair, fans or no fans.
As the FA Cup tie eased towards half time, neither side had made a breakthrough but both had set their stalls out earlier in the half and the match was absorbing to watch.
It took a moment of supreme individual skill to open the scoring, Nathan Redmond receiving a pass midway inside the Bournemouth half, motoring away from the covering defenders before playing an inch-perfect pass to Moussa Djenepo to coolly slot home.
That’s a lovely goal from Southampton ?
Redmond dribbles the ball from the halfway line, plays through Djenepo and the finish is ice cool! ??#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/352YZH79sJ
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 20, 2021
Pictures from Eleven Sports and BT Sport