Menu

Video: Djenepo fires Saints ahead at Bournemouth after incredible run and precision pass from Redmond

AFC Bournemouth Southampton FC
Posted by

The south coast derby between Bournemouth and Southampton was always going to be a feisty and competitive affair, fans or no fans.

As the FA Cup tie eased towards half time, neither side had made a breakthrough but both had set their stalls out earlier in the half and the match was absorbing to watch.

It took a moment of supreme individual skill to open the scoring, Nathan Redmond receiving a pass midway inside the Bournemouth half, motoring away from the covering defenders before playing an inch-perfect pass to Moussa Djenepo to coolly slot home.

Pictures from Eleven Sports and BT Sport

More Stories Moussa Djenepo Nathan Redmond

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.