There was never any question that Erling Haaland would add to his goals tally against Cologne on Saturday afternoon, and that he managed a goal before three minutes were even on the clock was an ominous sign for Borussia Dortmund’s opponents.

Haaland just can’t stop finding the back of the net and it’s no wonder the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City are apparently keen to secure his services.

He’s just too good.

It took Erling Haaland just three minutes to open the scoring vs. Koln. Inevitable ? pic.twitter.com/sHGdbXzuZL — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2021

Pictures from ESPN.