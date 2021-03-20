(Video) Former Premier League winner spars with MMA star, gets caught in vicious arm-bar submission

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been trying his hand at MMA after being spotted sparring with fighting star Mirko ‘CroCop’ Filipovic.

CroCop, 46, is a huge name among fight fans – A glittering career has seen the Croatian claim 38 wins with five of them coming in the UFC.

The heavyweight mixed martial artist, who shares the same nationality as Lovren, has been showing the footballer the basics of having a strong ground game.

The clip, which shows the pair embroiled in a tense scrambling exchange, was posted on CroCop’s official Facebook page.

We estimate that should Lovren be a professional fighter, given his current height and weight, he’d compete in the middleweight (185lb) division, which is still two weight classes below CroCop.

Having said that though, despite what appears to be a fairly competitive exchange, you can still see which one of the men has four professional MMA wins via submission.