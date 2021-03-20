Menu

Video: Erling Haaland nets 90th minute winner to save Borussia Dortmund’s blushes away to FC Koln

Borussia Dortmund
Posted by

Erling Haaland popped up with his second goal of the game to save Borussia Dortmund’s blushes away at FC Koln this afternoon.

There’s not much that we can say about Haaland that hasn’t already been said in recent weeks and months. It seems as though he went from the unknown Norway striker who netted nine goals in an U20 World Cup game to one of the best in the business virtually overnight.

MORE: Video: Erling Haaland adds more zeros to his value after opening the scoring against Cologne inside three minutes

Such a great player and goal scorer he is, Haaland is essentially carrying Dortmund’s season ambitions on his back. In the 90th minute of their clash with FC Koln this afternoon, he popped up with a goal to draw the scores level and secure his side a point away from home.

More Stories / Latest News
PSG preparing astronomical Kylian Mbappe contract offer in bid to fend off Liverpool and Real Madrid
Video: Raphael Varane leaves Mina completely free to score against Real Madrid as Casemiro joins in with disastrous set-piece marking
Jose Mourinho decides to leave Tottenham, verbal agreement already in place over next job

Haaland seems to have an incredible knack of popping up in the right places in the penalty area and providing the final touch. Many of the goals he scores aren’t pretty, but the sheer number of them is absolutely remarkable. What a player.

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

More Stories Erling Haaland

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.