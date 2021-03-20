Video: Erling Haaland nets 90th minute winner to save Borussia Dortmund’s blushes away to FC Koln

Erling Haaland popped up with his second goal of the game to save Borussia Dortmund’s blushes away at FC Koln this afternoon.

There’s not much that we can say about Haaland that hasn’t already been said in recent weeks and months. It seems as though he went from the unknown Norway striker who netted nine goals in an U20 World Cup game to one of the best in the business virtually overnight.

Such a great player and goal scorer he is, Haaland is essentially carrying Dortmund’s season ambitions on his back. In the 90th minute of their clash with FC Koln this afternoon, he popped up with a goal to draw the scores level and secure his side a point away from home.

Haaland seems to have an incredible knack of popping up in the right places in the penalty area and providing the final touch. Many of the goals he scores aren’t pretty, but the sheer number of them is absolutely remarkable. What a player.

