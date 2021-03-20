Video: Erling Haaland storms off pitch after Dortmund drop points amid Chelsea and Real Madrid links

Erling Haaland may have netted twice for Borussia Dortmund this afternoon, but he wasn’t a happy man when the full-time whistle blew.

Haaland, once again, delivered the goods for Dortmund. His two goals earned his side the point away in Cologne, but it must be getting frustrating for him to what extent he’s carrying the team.

Dortmund are at legitimate risk of not qualifying for the Champions League, which would surely leave Haaland with no option but to depart this summer, rather than spend a season in the Europa League.

That’s merely speculation, of course, but as Mundo Deportivo report, both Chelsea and Real Madrid are interested in signing the 20-year-old – and are keen to do business this summer.

Taking that into account, both clubs will be ought to be given plenty of encouragement by his reaction at the full-time whistle today, with Dortmund having dropped points once again.

Haaland pulls off his Dortmund shirt and chucks it to the nearest opposing player, before walking off the pitch in a hump. These are not good signs from a Dortmund perspective…

Haaland didn’t look happy after the full time whistle ? pic.twitter.com/xNz2mVrGLi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 20, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Bundesliga