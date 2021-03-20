Video: Heartbreaking moment Steven Gerrard hugged Rangers ace Glen Kamara after star was racially abused with sick ‘monkey’ comment

Heartbreaking footage has emerged of Rangers manager and all-time great Steven Gerrard consoling Glen Kamara after the 25-year-old was subjected to apparent racial abuse against Slavia Prague.

In the 87th minute of the encounter, Kamara and Kudela clashed, with the Rangers man taking offence to something that was said by the defender – who covered his mouth. The incident can be seen here.

According to the Times (subscription required), Kamara believes that Kudela swore at him and called him a ‘monkey’, with the Czech international denying the claims.

Just minutes later, at full-time, Gerrard grabbed Kamara tightly and hugged the Finnish ace on the sidelines, in a truly heartbreaking moment following the incident.

This is genuinely heartbreaking pic.twitter.com/hOlk3Vgud4 — CJ (@cjnovo992) March 19, 2021

It’s truly shocking that the match was even continued, regardless of the fact that there was little time left, after Kamara’s claims, which were clearly heard by teammates and possibly even those from Slavia.