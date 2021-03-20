Video: Karim Benzema fires Real Madrid ahead after masterful Toni Kroos play to slice through Celta Vigo

In the 19th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, Lucas Vazquez switched the play to Toni Kroos, when Zinedine Zidane’s trusted maestro crafted a chance.
Kroos showed us something pretty rare, which is saying something about a player of his calibre, as he displayed his perhaps underrated dribbling skills to skip past a Celta ace with a lovely tight turn.
The central midfielder drove forward before picking out Karim Benzema with a pass that was made to look effortless through a crowded area, the striker controlled the ball before tucking it into the net.
Karim Benzema is at it again for Real Madrid! ?
Toni Kroos really threaded the needle for that brilliant assist too ? pic.twitter.com/BDclgbN00w
— Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) March 20, 2021
Pictures from Premier Sports and Canal+ Sport.
Benzema is continuing to storm on since he returned from injury, with this marking five goals in four games since the Frenchman resumed action.