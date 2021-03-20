Menu

Video: Liverpool loanee Harvey Elliott continues to shine for Blackburn with an inch perfect free kick assist vs Norwich

There might be some talk about Liverpool adding some new signings this summer, but it’s getting to the point where Harvey Elliott will need to get a chance in pre-season.

He overcame a slow start to his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers to become a key player in the team, and he produced a moment of magic to help them equalise away to run away to runaway league leaders Norwich City this afternoon:

 

The free kick just perfectly takes the keeper and the defence out of the game, while all Gallagher has to do is let that hit his head and it’s a goal.

