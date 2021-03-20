Video: Manchester United target Andre Silva hits 20 league goals for the season with first-half brace

Reported Manchester United target Andre Silva has added two more to his season tally for Eintracht Frankfurt against Union Berlin this afternoon.

United’s only natural striker in the senior team is Edinson Cavani, with the Uruguayan only initially signing on a one-year deal with an option to extend for another.

Though Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial can all play through the middle, they’re arguably more effect out-wide, which leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a need to invest in that area of the field.

As reported by the Metro, Andre Silva, who has been one of Europe’s in-form strikers this campaign, is of interest to Man United. The Portugal international has been averaging just shy of a goal a game this term.

This afternoon, two minutes into his side’s clash with Union Berlin, Silva scored his 20th Bundesliga goal of the campaign, which is the same amount as Erling Haaland has to his name.

Pictures courtesy of Eleven Sports

It didn’t take long for him to add his second of the game, either, on the stroke of half-time he did this.

If he keeps playing like this, Ed Woodward needs to get on the phone and make this one happen.

Man United are a regular scoring striker away from being able to put up a legitimate title challenge.

Could he be the man?