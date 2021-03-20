Video: Marco Asensio finishes off Real Madrid counter after tidy Karim Benzema lobbed pass against Celta Vigo

In the final minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, Los Blancos secured all three points with a final goal on the break against their opponents.

Luka Modric showed his relentless hard-working attitude to win a header on the halfway line, which sent the ball into the path of substitute Marco Asensio, who replaced Toni Kroos in the 71st minute.

Asensio started to drive forward before sending the ball out wide to the wide open Karim Benzema, who charged into the box before lobbing over a lovely cross for Asensio to knock into the back of the net.

This marks back-to-back goals for Asensio off the bench for Madrid, he’s turning into quite the super-sub to close out games for Los Blancos.

PARTIDO PARA EL MADRID ???? Benzema da una asistencia perfecta para que Asensio solo empuje y cierre el partido. ? Celta de Vigo 1 ? 3 Real Madrid#LaLiga pic.twitter.com/zye6koMjhC — Garra Sports (@GarraSportsMx) March 20, 2021

Pictures from Eleven and beIN Sports.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now sit second in the La Liga table, three points behind cross-town rivals Atletico Madrid who hold a game in hand and just one point ahead of Barcelona, who have their game tomorrow.