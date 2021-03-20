It’s certainly been a day for Nathan Redmond to remember already.

After his superb solo run and exquisite pass to team-mate, Moussa Djenepo, saw the latter open the scoring for Southampton, Redmond was at it again just a few minutes later with the referee about to blow for half-time.

Another purposeful run to the heart of the Cherries defence ended when he finished into the opposite top corner to the side he was shooting from. Very reminiscent of Michael Owen against Argentina.

That’s a superb solo goal from Redmond ? He got the assist for the first, and now he’s scored the second! ?? #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/MuSSA4IJO0 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 20, 2021

Pictures from Eleven Sports and BT Sport.