Video: Owen-esque finish from Redmond opens up two-goal cushion for Southampton at Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Southampton FC
It’s certainly been a day for Nathan Redmond to remember already.

After his superb solo run and exquisite pass to team-mate, Moussa Djenepo, saw the latter open the scoring for Southampton, Redmond was at it again just a few minutes later with the referee about to blow for half-time.

Another purposeful run to the heart of the Cherries defence ended when he finished into the opposite top corner to the side he was shooting from. Very reminiscent of Michael Owen against Argentina.

