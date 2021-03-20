Video: Raphael Varane leaves Mina completely free to score against Real Madrid as Casemiro joins in with disastrous set-piece marking

In the 39th minute of this afternoon’s La Liga encounter between Celta Vigo and Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane’s players offered their opponents a route back into the game with some disastrous marking.

Celta Vigo had an indirect free-kick from distance, that was beautifully floated in by Barcelona academy graduate Denis Suarez.

As the ball initially came into the box, Varane appeared to be tracking striker Santi Mina, but then the Frenchman tailed well off the attacker, which left him punished for not looking over his shoulder.

Casemiro was also coming in from the outer side, but couldn’t get anywhere near Mina as the completely open Spaniard did well to loop the ball into the back of the net.

This should be very worrying for Zidane and Co. considering that the very same two Madrid players were exposed at a set-piece in the comeback win against strugglers Elche last weekend.

Pictures from Eleven and Max Sport.

Maybe Varane is just not all there out on the pitch, with intense speculation surrounding the centre-back’s future amid an apparent reluctance to sign a new contract, per AS, as United and Chelsea circle.

It seems like Zidane has a recurring defensive issue on his hands now, this is something that needs to be stamped out before it’s punished on the bigger stage, like in the Champions League.