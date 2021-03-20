Menu

Video: Southampton in dream land as Redmond bags a third to take FA Cup tie away from Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth Southampton FC
Posted by

What a game Nathan Redmond is having for Southampton in their FA Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Up until six minutes before half-time, the Cherries were making a game of it, but thereafter, Redmond took over and even with over half and hour still to play, he’d all but secured the Saints’ place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Taking advantage of James Ward-Prowse’s shot that had cannoned back off of the post and straight into his path, Redmond drilled his shot into the corner.

Pictures from Eleven Sports and BT Sport.

More Stories James Ward-Prowse Nathan Redmond

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.