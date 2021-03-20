What a game Nathan Redmond is having for Southampton in their FA Cup tie against Bournemouth.

Up until six minutes before half-time, the Cherries were making a game of it, but thereafter, Redmond took over and even with over half and hour still to play, he’d all but secured the Saints’ place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Taking advantage of James Ward-Prowse’s shot that had cannoned back off of the post and straight into his path, Redmond drilled his shot into the corner.

Nathan Redmond is having a stormer! ?????? A composed finish that finds the corner of the net and the Saints are in full control ?#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/iwilBcdA2G — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 20, 2021

