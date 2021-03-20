It’s fair to expect that some players will want to see how the season ends before making any decisions about their next club, but it looks like West Ham may have a major coup lined up already.

Serbian defender Nikola Maksimovic has been a regular feature of the Napoli team this season, but a report from Todo Fichajes has confirmed that he already has an agreement in place to move to West Ham next season.

It’s also reported that his contract comes to an end this summer so there won’t be a fee involved, and it means the Hammers are able to negotiate with him now and get this completed early.

There’s also a positive sign for David Moyes and his future as it’s suggested that Maksimovic was one of the main targets that he identified for the summer, so it’s great to see the club moving early to get the deal sorted.

He’s a right footed centre back who can also fill in at full back if needed, but his main strength is in the air where his height and physicality allow him to dominate his opponent with ease.

It’s also worth pointing out that he’s played in eight Europa League games this season so that European experience could also be vital for West Ham next year, so this looks like an excellent piece of business.