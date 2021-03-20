West Ham owner makes ‘outbid’ statement on transfer of Jesse Lingard from Man United

David Gold, one of the co-owners of West Ham United, has fired back at one of the club’s own fans to make an interesting statement on the transfer of Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

One of the club’s supporters claimed that the Hammers ‘nearly’ missed out on the loan signing of the attacking midfielder over Gold’s apparent decision to ‘quibble’ over a loan fee.

Gold shut down the suggestion on Twitter by replying that West Ham actually ‘outbid’ all other ‘interested club’ to secure the signature of the 28-year-old.

The conversation was sparked after Gold took to social media to congratulate Lingard on winning a recall to the England squad after 20 months out, as a result of his dwindling role at Man United.

Lingard has been phenomenal since joining the Hammers in the January transfer window, scoring four goals and contributing two assists for David Moyes’ side from just six Premier League appearances.

Jesse Lingard has returned to the England squad for this month’s World Cup qualifying triple-header, reflecting his remarkable turnaround in east London. Congratulations Jesse. Good luck. dg pic.twitter.com/zwmWpUJLcK — David Gold (@davidgold) March 19, 2021

We didn’t quibble, we negotiated the best deal we could and out-bid all other interested clubs. dg https://t.co/RIKw9RqRdZ — David Gold (@davidgold) March 19, 2021

Lingard’s impressive comeback has sparked talk of a permanent move to East London, with Goal reporting that it would take £20m to pry him away from the Red Devils.

That fee may well rise considering Lingard’s recent recall by Gareth Southgate. Perhaps the Irons should try to hammer out a deal as soon as possible, with the increasing risk of the star’s price increasing.