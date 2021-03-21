AC Milan are reportedly increasingly convinced they should pay up for the transfer of on-loan Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori.

The England international has shone since leaving the Blues for a loan move to Milan this January, and it arguably looks like they made a bit of an error letting him go.

Tomori hadn’t had that many first-team opportunities at Chelsea, but the club could undoubtedly benefit from having him as an extra option at centre-back amid ongoing doubts over the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

Still, it’s not looking good for the west London giants now as Milan seem ever more likely to pay the €28million required to make Tomori’s move to the San Siro permanent, according to the print edition of Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

CFC might find it hard to replace a talent like Tomori without spending a lot of money, and this deal will surely end up being a bargain for Milan.

This would not be the first time Chelsea have let a promising young player leave too soon, with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne also failing to get much playing time at the club during the early days of their careers.

All three went on to shine for Chelsea’s rivals, and there now seems a similar risk of the same happening with Tomori after his success in Serie A.

