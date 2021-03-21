Menu

“Killing his development” – These Arsenal fans frustrated as Mikel Arteta omits starlet once again

Arsenal’s starting eleven to face West Ham this afternoon has been announced – and some Gunners fans are not best pleased with the omission of one man in particular.

Mikel Arteta’s men reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night, despite losing 1-0 to Olympiakos on home turf. Though there’s cause for celebration, there’s equal cause for concern, with the performance being nothing short of horrendous.

Arteta could have been forgiven for ringing the changes for today’s clash with West Ham, which is a must-win if they want to have any chance of securing European football via a top six finish. While there have been changes made at the back, there’s one attacker that many Arsenal fans wanted to see included.

He goes by the name of Gabriel Martinelli, a 19-year-old Brazilian with bags of talent, but very few opportunities. His omission today has left some Arsenal fans frustrated, with these using Twitter as a platform to vent said frustrations.

