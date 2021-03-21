Barcelona make their move to sign wonderkid when he turns 18

It’s understandable that the rules changed to prevent some players moving before they turn 18, but it doesn’t stop the biggest clubs agreeing deals well before that date.

The latest example could come from Uruguayan wonderkid Nicolas Siri, and Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Barcelona are looking to get a deal sorted for him.

He’s only 16 so he won’t be able to move for a couple of years, but he’s showing some incredible promise with Danubio in Uruguay with four goals in his last two games, while there are even comparisons being made to the great Alvaro Recoba so he must be decent.

He’s described as a pacey forward but he’s also good at getting between defenders and scoring from crosses so there’s a lot to like here, while he can also look at the progress of his compatriot Ronald Araujo as an example to follow if he does make the move.

It’s believed that Barcelona have some good contacts in Uruguay so they’re confident of agreeing a deal to get him signed up, but it will still be some time before he can move to Spain and work towards making his debut in the first team.