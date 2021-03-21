Menu

Good news for Chelsea and Real Madrid in efforts to sign Erling Haaland this summer

Erling Haaland is not prepared to tolerate life at Borussia Dortmund without Champions League football, according to AS.

Haaland is one of the best strikers on the planet, and at 20-years-old, he’s going to be one of the stars of the next generation.

It’s widely accepted that he won’t be playing his best years at Borussia Dortmund, all due respect to the Bundesliga outfit.

Question marks remain, though, as to where he will end up.

As the aforementioned report by AS mentions, Real Madrid are keen on signing Haaland, as you’d expect.

The Athletic have also previously claimed that Chelsea will look to sign the Norwegian this coming summer.

haaland in training

Erling Haaland is wanted by Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Well, in what could prove to be good news for both sides, AS believe that Haaland will ask to leave Dortmund if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Dortmund currently sit fifth, with AS under the impression Mino Raiola is well aware Haaland does not want to play outside of Europe’s premier competition.

With both Real Madrid and Chelsea on track to qualify, both sides could find themselves cheering for Dortmund’s opponents for the remainder of this campaign…

