Revealed: Chelsea boss Tuchel keen to seal shock Arsenal transfer raid

Chelsea could reportedly make a surprise transfer swoop for Arsenal outcast Matteo Guendouzi this summer as it emerges he’s unlikely to earn a permanent move to Hertha Berlin.

The Frenchman has had a difficult time at Arsenal as he lost his place under Mikel Arteta before heading out on loan to Hertha Berlin this season.

And despite showing some promise in his time in the Bundesliga, it seems Guendouzi is not currently likely to be a permanent target for the German side.

Surprisingly, this could see Chelsea consider a move to snap him up as Thomas Tuchel is a long-time admirer of the youngster, CaughtOffside understands.

The Blues could do with something a little different in midfield after some unconvincing form from both Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic in recent times, while Ross Barkley’s future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt.

Guendouzi was also linked with Chelsea last summer in a surprise rumoured swap deal with N’Golo Kante, though this never materialised.

The 21-year-old clearly has huge potential, but has just struggled to get his career going as many would have expected due to a combination of reasons.

In truth, he’s hardly picked the ideal club for himself as Arsenal have been a bit of a shambles in recent years, but there are also question-marks over the player’s attitude and professionalism.

Tuchel showed an interest in Guendouzi during his time as Paris Saint-Germain manager, however, and it seems he could be ready to take a gamble on him this summer.

One imagines Arsenal won’t want to let Guendouzi join a rival, but these two clubs have done a fair amount of business in recent times.

Petr Cech, David Luiz and Willian are among the players to recently swap Chelsea for Arsenal, while big names like Ashley Cole, William Gallas, Cesc Fabregas, Lassana Diarra and Emmanuel Petit have also represented both teams.