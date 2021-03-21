“Doomed” – Newcastle fans react to Mike Ashley’s stance on Steve Bruce

Newcastle fans are not happy with the latest update on the future of Steve Bruce after the Magpies’ 3-0 defeat against Brighton.

Newcastle’s awful form continues at the moment, with little sign of Bruce being able to steer them away from a relegation fight.

And yet, it seems NUFC owner Mike Ashley is not currently thinking about making a change to the St James’ Park dugout.

See the tweet below from Keith Downie that has got Newcastle fans talking…

Loads of Newcastle fans are shocked by this bizarre stance from Ashley, who surely needs to be thinking more seriously about replacing Bruce as soon as possible.

“Doomed” wrote one fan on Twitter.

“We’re a parody of a football club” said another.

“Disgraceful” and “unreal” were words used by others.

One, meanwhile, is convinced Ashley “actually doesn’t care” about the club.

All in all, it’s a difficult time to be a Newcastle fan right now…