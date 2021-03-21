Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for free agent Ezequiel Garay, with a deal ‘practically done’, according to a report from El Gol Digital.

Garay has been a free agent for some time now since leaving Valencia, and it could be that he’s set to be snapped up by Liverpool to help them fix their defensive issues.

It’s been a nightmare season of injuries for the Reds, with Garay perhaps ideal to give them some more depth in that area of the pitch in the short-term.

Garay might not be the big-name signing most Liverpool fans are craving in defence, but he would bring experience and know-how to the side and surely give Jurgen Klopp a boost while Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez are all out injured.

El Gol Digital’s report suggests Liverpool are making good progress on signing Garay, so it will be interesting to see if we get any more updates on this potential deal soon.

LFC fans surely shouldn’t be too picky right now and should see this as smart business by their club if they pull it off.

