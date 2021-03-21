Manchester United’s day gets even worse as official FA Cup account takes sly dig minutes after exit

Has the official Emirates FA Cup Twitter account taken a sly dig at Manchester United after their quarter-final exit from the competition at the hands of Leicester City?

With Man United set to watch their arch-rivals City lift the Premier League title, they could have had some comfort out of denying them another domestic treble by winning the FA Cup for themselves. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is still without a trophy to his name since taking charge of the club.

Taking everything into account, today’s defeat to Leicester City in the quarter-final of the FA Cup was hugely dismal for Man United and their fans. The last thing they need right now is to have people rubbing it in via social media, let alone the official account of the competition you’ve just been knocked out of.

However, the Emirates FA Cup Twitter account were quick to remind the Red Devils that they will see them next season, with Solskjaer’s men having had their cup run ended just a matter of minutes prior. This isn’t going to make any Man United fans feel better about the result, is it?