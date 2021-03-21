David Ornstein of the Athletic has dropped a bombshell on the future of Tottenham Hotspur superstar Harry Kane whilst speaking to Sky Sports News earlier today.

Ornstein has found that the prolific striker would ‘like’ to leave Tottenham this summer, but is not willing to express as such ‘publicly’.

Kane is arriving at a crossroads in his career, the England captain remains one of the best centre-forwards in the world but is with a team that simply can’t mount a serious challenge for major honours.

Ornstein adds that Kane would be ‘open’ to a transfer, however an exit may be a pipe dream as chairman Daniel Levy values the 28-year-old in excess of £120m and would not like to sell to a rival.

It’s reiterated that Kane is contracted until the summer of 2024 and a target for the side that are now perennial title contenders in Manchester City.

The MEN recently reported that Manchester United have received ‘little encouragement’ from Tottenham over the possibility of recruiting Kane.

“Yeah, I speak to a lot of people in football and the consensus is that he would like to leave Tottenham but he can’t say that publicly, he’s the captain.” (he’s not it’s Hugo Lloris but the point Ornstein is stressing is still valid, Kane is Spurs’ best player and would spark fury with such comments)

“He’s very committed while he’s at the club but he wants to go and win trophies, he’s said that publicly, he’s made it incredibly clear that he wants to win multiple trophies, the biggest trophies in football.”

“It doesn’t look like he’s going to be able to do that at Tottenham, so I think he would be open to a transfer.”

“However, that’s incredibly unlikely, because Daniel Levy would want an astonishingly high figure. There are reports today of well in excess of £120m – just for Levy to even consider letting him go.”

“Of course, Kane is under contract until 2024. Levy wouldn’t want to sell to a rival, we know there’s admiration from Manchester City, they made an enquiry at some level last summer.”

“They have him on their top targets list with the likes of Haaland, Lukaku and various other. He would be on the radar of all the major clubs who shop in that sort of market.”

“It’s going to come to a crunch at some point. If Harry Kane wants to go, he’s going to have to express that to Tottenham, otherwise he may this opportunity to win the biggest trophies.”

“He does seem to be getting better with age, but also seems to be picking up more injuries, it’s a crucial juncture for him.”

“Do I see him leaving Tottenham this summer? I think there may be a will from his side, from clubs wanting to take him, but I don’t think it will happen.”

Kane has already established himself as one the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League but is missing the trophy cabinet to really cement himself as a bonafide all-time great.

Ornstein’s comment that the situation will have to come to a ‘crunch’ at some point is pretty spot on, Kane would be wise to express his desire soon to avoid the risk of missing out on winning opportunities.