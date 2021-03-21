Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard was reportedly left fuming that his club drew Liverpool in the next round of the Champions League.

The Belgium international knows Jurgen Klopp’s side well from his time at Chelsea, and it seems he was eager to play against them in this season’s Champions League to take the chance to prove a point to his Bernabeu critics, according to Defensa Central.

Hazard has endured a difficult time at Real Madrid and is in fact now out injured, meaning he’s going to miss both legs against Liverpool.

It seems this has left the former Chelsea man very angry as he would have relished the opportunity to show what he can do with a big-game performance against the Reds.

It certainly would have been intriguing to see Hazard playing against Liverpool, but fitness problems have plagued him since leaving Stamford Bridge.

The 30-year-old had plenty of great games against LFC during his Chelsea days, but he’s running out of opportunities to prove himself as a Real Madrid player.

It’s easy to see why he’s supposedly furious at this turn of events as it could have been the perfect springboard for him to get his career back on track.

