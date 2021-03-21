Menu

“I don’t like that” – Pundit reveals his big complaint about West Ham

West Ham FC
Posted by

Tim Sherwood has hit out at West Ham’s tactics in the big games this season.

The Hammers have had a hugely promising campaign in which they’ve massively over-achieved, with David Moyes getting them competing for a place in Europe.

There still seems to be some negativity from West Ham when they come up against the bigger sides, however.

MORE: West Ham have ‘new N’Golo Kante’ in their academy, says ex-Hammers chief

This showed recently as they lost away to Manchester United with a cautious approach, and Sherwood is worried about this side of the team coming up again when they take on Arsenal today.

“The only worry I have for West Ham is that when they decide to take a back foot, like they did against Liverpool, Man United then I think they become unstuck,” said Sherwood.

More Stories / Latest News
“Doomed” – Newcastle fans react to Mike Ashley’s stance on Steve Bruce
Leeds targeting five new signings as Real Madrid ace linked
Former Newcastle star “feels sorry” for strikers playing under current tactical system

“If they go negative and start worrying about Arsenal more than imposing themselves on the Arsenal team then they will get beat.

“Sometimes when they play against the big sides, they just take their foot off the gas and I don’t like that. West Ham fans won’t like that also.”

More Stories David Moyes Tim Sherwood

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.