Tim Sherwood has hit out at West Ham’s tactics in the big games this season.

The Hammers have had a hugely promising campaign in which they’ve massively over-achieved, with David Moyes getting them competing for a place in Europe.

There still seems to be some negativity from West Ham when they come up against the bigger sides, however.

This showed recently as they lost away to Manchester United with a cautious approach, and Sherwood is worried about this side of the team coming up again when they take on Arsenal today.

“The only worry I have for West Ham is that when they decide to take a back foot, like they did against Liverpool, Man United then I think they become unstuck,” said Sherwood.

“If they go negative and start worrying about Arsenal more than imposing themselves on the Arsenal team then they will get beat.

“Sometimes when they play against the big sides, they just take their foot off the gas and I don’t like that. West Ham fans won’t like that also.”