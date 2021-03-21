Menu

Leeds targeting five new signings as Real Madrid ace linked

Leeds United FC
Leeds United are reportedly aiming to make as many as five new signings in the upcoming summer transfer window.

It’s been a promising season for Leeds back in the top flight, with Marcelo Bielsa doing fine work in his time in charge at Elland Road.

According to The Athletic, Leeds now hope to build on this by making five new signings ahead of next season.

“I’m told they’ll look at signing around five players in the summer,” Phil Hay wrote.

“The numbers can’t be wild because a) good players at this level are expensive and b) if Bielsa stays on, he doesn’t like massive overhauls. But I think we can all see what needs to be done.”

Further reporting from Leeds Live suggests Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez could be one name on the club’s radar.

The Spaniard is no longer a regular at the Bernabeu and has also been linked with Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham.

