Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly two of the clubs chasing a transfer deal for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

The 23-year-old has shown himself to be an elite talent in his time in Scotland, and it would be exciting to see him make the step up to a more competitive league.

According to the Transfer Window Podcast, Edouard has two big-name admirers in the form of Liverpool and Arsenal, with Ian McGarry stating that these two clubs are “chasing” a deal for the Frenchman.

Edouard could play a useful role in this Liverpool squad, with Jurgen Klopp looking in need of upgrades on the likes of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after this difficult campaign.

It’s clear the Reds need to make some changes as opposition defences have perhaps worked their front three out, and Edouard has the quality to give them renewed spark in that department.

Arsenal could also do with making a big signing up front, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not quite looking his old self this season, while other attacking players like Nicolas Pepe and Willian have been disappointing.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.

One imagines, however, that Liverpool would have a big advantage over the Gunners in the race for this signing.

Edouard can surely aim higher than Arsenal, who might not even be playing in the Europa League next season after a pretty dire campaign under inexperienced manager Mikel Arteta.