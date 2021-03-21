Breakthrough: Liverpool & Man Utd cleared to seal world class transfer for less than £70m

Liverpool and Manchester United have been handed a huge transfer boost regarding Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

After years of transfer rumours linking the world class Senegalese centre-back with a move to the Premier League, it seems he could finally be given the chance to complete a move.

According to latest reports in Italy, Koulibaly is now up for sale at Napoli this summer, with the Serie A giants prepared to lower their asking price for him.

Koulibaly was previously expected to cost around £70m, but it now looks like Liverpool and Man Utd could sign him for less than that.

That could end up being an absolute bargain for the 29-year-old, who would surely make a huge impact at either Anfield or Old Trafford next season.

Liverpool have had a nightmare with injuries in defence this season, so could definitely do with more depth in that area of the pitch.

United, meanwhile, look in need of an upgrade on Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as they seek a more solid and reliable partner for Harry Maguire.