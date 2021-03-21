Real Madrid and Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has suggested that Liverpool’s tactics are to blame for Thiago Alcantara’s struggles in his first season at Anfield.

The cultured Spanish playmaker has not had the desired impact at Liverpool yet since his summer move from Bayern Munich, which will have come as something of a surprise after his tremendous form throughout his career at the Allianz Arena.

Alcantara is clearly a world class talent, but Carlos believes he’s struggling because of the style of football the players around him are used to playing.

Jurgen Klopp’s team have often been a fast and direct side, which is somewhat different to the more possession-based game Alcantara will have been used to at Bayern.

Still, Liverpool fans may take Carlos referring to them as a long-ball team as a bit of a dig, as it seems a bit of an oversimplification of their style, which has been hugely successful despite their dip in form this season.

“Liverpool used to have the ball to the forwards and Thiago has arrived with his quality, he begins to play and the teammates haven’t adapted to his style of play,” Carlos told EFE, as translated by Sport Witness.

“The problem isn’t Thiago, it’s the change in style of teammates who were used to playing with long balls.”

