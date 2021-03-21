Liverpool set for battle with PSG for potential €40million attacker transfer

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international looked a hugely exciting young talent a few years ago, though injuries have hampered his progress at the Bernabeu in more recent times.

Still, it seems Asensio remains highly regarded, with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain both eyeing him up in a potential €40million deal this summer, according to El Gol Digital.

Asensio could be a superb signing for Liverpool if he can get back to his best, with Jurgen Klopp perhaps in need of some fresh blood in that area of the pitch.

The Reds have endured a major dip in form this season, with defences perhaps working out how to cope with Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at last.

Adding Asensio into the mix could be a good idea, but PSG are also said to be eyeing him up, according to Todo Fichajes, as they may be in need of replacing star forward Kylian Mbappe.

It will be interesting to see where Asensio ends up, but Real Madrid could well live to regret losing the 25-year-old if he can get back to his best for another Champions League club.

This wholesome moment was a welcome change from ‘the expressionless tourists and abusive locals who make up the Stamford Bridge crowd in non-plague times.’ Read more.