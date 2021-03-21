Talks prepared: Manchester United ready to reward in-form star with new contract

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to hold talks with in-form left-back Luke Shaw over a new contract after his remarkable progress this season.

The 25-year-old hasn’t always been the most popular figure among Man Utd fans, but the Red Devils are finally seeing the best of him this season as he’s managed to stay injury-free and get a good run of games going.

According to the Daily Mirror, United are now preparing to discuss a new deal for Shaw as a reward for his huge improvement in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

This is a big boost for the club, who entered the transfer market for a new left-back last summer when they signed Alex Telles from Porto.

That looked like it could’ve spelt the end for Shaw’s Old Trafford career, but the England international has responded brilliantly, and Telles has barely had a look-in as a result.

There’s no doubt Shaw has fully earned a new contract and United fans will hope he can continue to shine as one of the most important players in this team.

Shaw looked a huge prospect when he first broke through as a youngster at Southampton, and even if he’s ended up being a bit of a late bloomer, he’s finally showing his full potential.