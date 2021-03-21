Manchester United are reportedly considering a number of centre-back options this summer, among those Braga youngster David Carmo.

The Red Devils could do with giving themselves more options at the back after a slightly disappointing season that saw brief hopes of a title challenge quickly fade away.

United have looked at possible defensive targets, and Goal name Carmo as one who’s been watched, with the talented 21-year-old clearly catching the eye in his native Portugal.

Still, interestingly enough, Goal’s report also suggests it’s not that clear if United will make a new defender a top target after all given the recent improvement of Victor Lindelof.

This seems a bit of a gamble from MUFC, with the Sweden international often showing some promise in his Old Trafford career before then going downhill again.

If Lindelof can stay more consistent then there’s no doubt he could be a fine player for the club, but bringing in a talented young player like Carmo makes sense as a backup plan at the very least.

Goal suggest United might instead do better to strengthen up front than at the back this summer, but most fans will surely want to see the club show some ambition and try to do both.

