“I’d rather play with ten men” – These Man United fans go loopy at shortfalls of “liability” in first-half of Leicester City contest

Manchester United FC
Manchester United fans on Twitter are not best pleased with midfielder Fred – and considering the mistake he made for Leicester’s goal, can you blame them?

Fred has been a polarising figure since the very start at Old Trafford, but his best performances for the Red Devils have come this campaign, which will have bought him a certain amount of credit within the United faithful.

MORE: Video: Kelechi Iheanacho pounces on shocking Fred pass to stun Man United for Leicester in FA Cup tie

However, there’s no getting away from how catastrophically bad he was in the first-half of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester City, during which he gifted the opponents the opening goal with an under-hit back-pass.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go unnoticed either, with many Man United fans taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations in regards to the Brazilian midfielder, with many of them calling for him to be axed.

Emotions are running high, considering what’s on the line, but even so, Fred will be wanting to avoid Twitter for a while…

