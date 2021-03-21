“I’d rather play with ten men” – These Man United fans go loopy at shortfalls of “liability” in first-half of Leicester City contest

Manchester United fans on Twitter are not best pleased with midfielder Fred – and considering the mistake he made for Leicester’s goal, can you blame them?

Fred has been a polarising figure since the very start at Old Trafford, but his best performances for the Red Devils have come this campaign, which will have bought him a certain amount of credit within the United faithful.

However, there’s no getting away from how catastrophically bad he was in the first-half of their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Leicester City, during which he gifted the opponents the opening goal with an under-hit back-pass.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t go unnoticed either, with many Man United fans taking to Twitter to vent their frustrations in regards to the Brazilian midfielder, with many of them calling for him to be axed.

Emotions are running high, considering what’s on the line, but even so, Fred will be wanting to avoid Twitter for a while…

get fred out of this club man I’d rather play with ten men — fred is deadarse on 120 grand a week (@UtdKhalid) March 21, 2021

Get Fred in the bin. What does he offer? Can’t dribble, pass, tackle, shoot and is weak. Just stands there apologising. Get Ndidi in. #mufc — Saahil (@Saahil_Kalia) March 21, 2021

how many times do i have to say it GET FRED OUT OF MY F-KIN CLUB. — amrit (@thebrownarch) March 21, 2021

Fred and Matic getting absolutely skinned get Fred off my eyes have seen enough — Bernardo (@UTDBernardo) March 21, 2021

Please please please get Fred off!!!!! Rather we played with 10 men than have this liability on the pitch!! #LEIMUN — Priscilla (@Priskilla1807) March 21, 2021